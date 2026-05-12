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THE HOPPERS perform at NINE PINES WINERY

THE HOPPERS perform at NINE PINES WINERY

THE HOPPERS Band of Yellow Springs, OH, plays an eclectic mix of songs from the '50 - '70s, giving shows their own unique spin. The band has an infectious good time on Nine Pines' large, oak stage, and the audiences follows suit on the large dance floor. $5 cash cover. Nine Pines is a cash-only venue, open only for events. Have an adventure! Visit Nine Pines Winery, www.ninepineswinery.com.

NINE PINES WINERY
$5 apiece
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Nine Pines Winery
937-409-5047 or 937-479-0539
cklinger333@gmail.com
ninepineswinery.com
NINE PINES WINERY
1860 HILT RD
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio 45387
937-409-5047 (wine, etc.) and 937-479-0539 (music, etc.)
cklinger333@gmail.com
ninepineswinery.com