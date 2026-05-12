THE HOPPERS perform at NINE PINES WINERY

THE HOPPERS Band of Yellow Springs, OH, plays an eclectic mix of songs from the '50 - '70s, giving shows their own unique spin. The band has an infectious good time on Nine Pines' large, oak stage, and the audiences follows suit on the large dance floor. $5 cash cover. Nine Pines is a cash-only venue, open only for events. Have an adventure! Visit Nine Pines Winery, www.ninepineswinery.com.