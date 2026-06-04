The Flashback Band to perform at Nine Pines Winery Sat., 6/6/26, 8 PM - 10 PM; door opens at 7:30 PM

THE FLASHBACK BAND will play at Nine Pines Winery, in Yellow Springs, OH, on Sat., 6/6/26 from 8 - 10 PM. Door opens at 7:30 PM. The band played at Nine Pines last year and was a big hit! They’ve been performing in and around the Dayton area for 20 years, playing music of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, and some current music as well. They cover a wide range of genres including classic rock, funk, dance and “even a little disco.” They label their set a “Hippie Fest.” Flashback Band says, “we make our shows fun - high energy with a lot of (low-key) engaging with our audiences.” You can find them on our youtube channel: youtube.com/@ninepineswinery. There is a $5 cash cover charge. Nine Pines is a cash-only venue, open only for events, located just 2 miles from the village of Yellow Springs at 1860 Hilt Rd, YSO. Visit NinePinesWinery.com and/or text 937-409-5047 for more info.