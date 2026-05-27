THE CHILL band performs at Nine Pines Winery, this Sat., 5/30/26, 8-10 PM; door opens at 7:30 PM

THE CHILL is rapidly ascending the regional music scene delivering a full spectrum of classic, progressive, and everything in between Blues. Their sound is a unique blend of classic mainstays to a contemporary mix of funky, exciting blues music. Brian Stoner and John Griffin anchor the rhythm section while Jim Spangler and Danial Swafford provide guitar and vocals to complete the sound. THE CHILL is dedicated to keeping the blues fresh as a true American art form.

Nine Pines Winery, at 1860 Hilt Rd., Yellow Springs, OH, is located 2 miles from the village of Yellow Springs. They are a cash-only venue, open only for events. There is a $5 cash cover. The door will open at 7:30 PM.