THE CHILL band performs at Nine Pines Winery, this Sat., 5/30/26, 8-10 PM; door opens at 7:30 PM
THE CHILL band performs at Nine Pines Winery, this Sat., 5/30/26, 8-10 PM; door opens at 7:30 PM
THE CHILL is rapidly ascending the regional music scene delivering a full spectrum of classic, progressive, and everything in between Blues. Their sound is a unique blend of classic mainstays to a contemporary mix of funky, exciting blues music. Brian Stoner and John Griffin anchor the rhythm section while Jim Spangler and Danial Swafford provide guitar and vocals to complete the sound. THE CHILL is dedicated to keeping the blues fresh as a true American art form.
Nine Pines Winery, at 1860 Hilt Rd., Yellow Springs, OH, is located 2 miles from the village of Yellow Springs. They are a cash-only venue, open only for events. There is a $5 cash cover. The door will open at 7:30 PM.
NINE PINES WINERY
$5 CASH COVER
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Nine Pines Winery
937-409-5047 or 937-479-0539
cklinger333@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
THE CHILL band
NINE PINES WINERY
1860 HILT RDYELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio 45387
937-409-5047 (wine, etc.) and 937-479-0539 (music, etc.)
cklinger333@gmail.com