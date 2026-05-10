The Casuals Band with FREE dance lessons!

The Casuals Band

Ballroom selections and more!

Sunday: June 28, 2026

2–2:45 Free Beginner Dance Lessons

3 – 7pm

American Czech-Slovak Club

922 Valley Street, Dayton OH

$14 Members, $15 non-Members

Includes: Beer * Wine * Soft Drinks * Snacks

(Food Available)

Reservations if desired:

reservations1@accdayton.com

www.accdayton.com