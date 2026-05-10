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The Casuals Band with FREE dance lessons!

The Casuals Band with FREE dance lessons!

The Casuals Band

Ballroom selections and more!
Sunday: June 28, 2026
2–2:45 Free Beginner Dance Lessons
3 – 7pm
American Czech-Slovak Club
922 Valley Street, Dayton OH
$14 Members, $15 non-Members
Includes: Beer * Wine * Soft Drinks * Snacks
(Food Available)
Reservations if desired:
reservations1@accdayton.com
www.accdayton.com

American Czechoslovakian Club
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

brennan1716@sbcglobal.net
American Czechoslovakian Club
922 Valley St
Dayton, Ohio 45404
937-287-4275
bestdressedgeese@yahoo.com
http://www.accdayton.com