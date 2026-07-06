The Casuals Band Christmas Dance & free dance lessons!
The Casuals Band Christmas Dance & free dance lessons!
The Casuals Band
Christmas Dance for the Needy!
Ballroom selections and more!
Sunday: December 6, 2026
2–2:45 Free Beginner Dance Lesson
3 – 7pm
American Czechoslovakian Club
922 Valley Street, Dayton OH
$14 Members, $15 non-Members
Please bring paper products or personal
care items for donations to the homeless
Includes: Beer * Wine * Soft Drinks * Snacks
(Food Available)
Reservations if desired:
Call: 937-222-9771 Leave Message
reservations1@accdayton.com
www.accdayton.com
American Czechoslovakian Club
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Artist Group Info
brennan1716@sbcglobal.net
American Czechoslovakian Club
922 Valley StDayton, Ohio 45404
937-287-4275
bestdressedgeese@yahoo.com