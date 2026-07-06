The Casuals Band Christmas Dance & free dance lessons!

The Casuals Band

Christmas Dance for the Needy!

Ballroom selections and more!

Sunday: December 6, 2026

2–2:45 Free Beginner Dance Lesson

3 – 7pm

American Czechoslovakian Club

922 Valley Street, Dayton OH

$14 Members, $15 non-Members

Please bring paper products or personal

care items for donations to the homeless

Includes: Beer * Wine * Soft Drinks * Snacks

(Food Available)

Reservations if desired:

Call: 937-222-9771 Leave Message

reservations1@accdayton.com

www.accdayton.com