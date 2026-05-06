May 6 – 30, 2026

Opening Reception: May 6, 6 – 8 pm

Closing Reception: May 30, 4 – 6 pm

Often overlooked as gray-green growth on bark or stone, lichen reveals, upon closer inspection, intricate living forms and delicate clusters of frilled surfaces and tiny orbs in quiet harmony. A symbiotic partnership between algae or cyanobacteria and fungi, lichen also signals ecological health, pointing to the interconnectedness of living systems.

Dayton-based artist Teresa Olavarria translates these ephemeral organisms into enduring materials, using vitreous enamel on copper and patinated cast bronze to echo their textures and colors. Through these processes, fragile life forms are preserved in metal and glass, becoming both study and tribute. The works in Teresa Olavarria: Lichen provide an invitation to look more closely at the natural world and recognize its quiet complexity.

All artworks in this exhibition are available for purchase. Please visit the reception desk or speak to a staff member to purchase. Proceeds support both the artist and The Contemporary Dayton’s mission to connect artists and audiences through accessible, engaging contemporary art experiences.

