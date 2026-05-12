Spectrum II: A Studio V House Pride Party

SPECTRUM returns for a second year this time with DJ Blak Cherri joining DJ Venus for a night you won't forget! This is where the vibrant energy of Pride meets the pulsating beats of house music once again. Join us for another inclusive, exhilarating night of music, dancing, and community spirit.

Come as you are and dance for Pride. No frills, no pretension—just pure energy on the floor and memories share!

SET TIMES:

DJ Blak Cherri: 9 PM - 11:30 PM

DJ Venus: 11:30 PM - 2 AM

21+ NO COVER

See you back on the dancefloor!

