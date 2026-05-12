Spectrum II: A Studio V House Pride Party
Spectrum II: A Studio V House Pride Party
SPECTRUM returns for a second year this time with DJ Blak Cherri joining DJ Venus for a night you won't forget! This is where the vibrant energy of Pride meets the pulsating beats of house music once again. Join us for another inclusive, exhilarating night of music, dancing, and community spirit.
Come as you are and dance for Pride. No frills, no pretension—just pure energy on the floor and memories share!
SET TIMES:
DJ Blak Cherri: 9 PM - 11:30 PM
DJ Venus: 11:30 PM - 2 AM
21+ NO COVER
See you back on the dancefloor!
The Stage Door
Free
09:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
The Stage Door
46 N Jefferson StDayton, Ohio 45402