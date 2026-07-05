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Soul Express Band

Soul Express Band

Soul Express Band
Ballroom selections and more!
Friday: November 20, 2026
6 – 10pm
American Czechoslovakian Club
922 Valley Street, Dayton OH
$10 Members, $11 non-Members
Includes: Beer * Wine * Soft Drinks * Snacks
(Food Available)
Reservations if desired:
Call: 937-222-9771 Leave Message
reservations1@accdayton.com
www.accdayton.com

American Czechoslovakian Club
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026

Artist Group Info

brennan1716@sbcglobal.net
American Czechoslovakian Club
922 Valley St
Dayton, Ohio 45404
937-287-4275
bestdressedgeese@yahoo.com
http://www.accdayton.com