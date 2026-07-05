Soul Express Band

Ballroom selections and more!

Friday: November 20, 2026

6 – 10pm

American Czechoslovakian Club

922 Valley Street, Dayton OH

$10 Members, $11 non-Members

Includes: Beer * Wine * Soft Drinks * Snacks

(Food Available)

Reservations if desired:

Call: 937-222-9771 Leave Message

reservations1@accdayton.com

www.accdayton.com