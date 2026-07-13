Slide Thru: Smalls Sliders Grand Opening – South Point, OH

South Point, are you ready to get LOST IN THE SMAUCE?

We’re officially bringing the Can Life to South Point! Mark your calendars for Tuesday July 21st, because Smalls Sliders is sliding into town, and we’re throwing a Grand Opening Party you won't want to miss.

Come taste the world’s best cheeseburger sliders, seasoned waffle fries, and - of course - don’t forget the queso! We’re heating up the grills at 10:00 AM, so get here early to celebrate BIG with us.

The Goods:

First 100 Fans: Be one of the first 100 guests in line to make a purchase and score a pair of our exclusive, signature Smorange slides - totally FREE!

Exclusive Swag: We’ll have even more limited-edition Smalls gear up for grabs throughout the day. It’s first-come, first-served, so don’t hit snooze.

We can't wait to see you there, South Point. Let’s make it a big one!

For more information, please visit https://smallssliders.com/ or follow the South Point Smalls Sliders location on Facebook