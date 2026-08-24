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Shook Construction 100-year anniversary community concert

Shook Construction 100-year anniversary community concert

Come celebrate Shook Construction's 100-year anniversary with a free community concert featuring grammy nominated country music artist, David Nail. Nail’s creative maturity reflects in both his songwriting and vocal ability, widely hailed as one of the best male voices in Nashville. His recently released new album will a feature of tonight's concert.

Levitt Pavilion
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Levitt Pavilion Dayton
937-281-2144
info@levittdayton.org
LevittDayton.org

Artist Group Info

David Nail
mtaylor@shookcontruction.com
https://davidnail.com/
Levitt Pavilion
134 S. Main St.
Dayton, Ohio 45402
(937) 281-2144
https://levittdayton.org/