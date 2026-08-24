Shook Construction 100-year anniversary community concert
Shook Construction 100-year anniversary community concert
Come celebrate Shook Construction's 100-year anniversary with a free community concert featuring grammy nominated country music artist, David Nail. Nail’s creative maturity reflects in both his songwriting and vocal ability, widely hailed as one of the best male voices in Nashville. His recently released new album will a feature of tonight's concert.
Levitt Pavilion
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Levitt Pavilion Dayton
937-281-2144
info@levittdayton.org
Artist Group Info
David Nail
mtaylor@shookcontruction.com