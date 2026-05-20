Shiloh Church UCC 2-Day Garage Sale
Shiloh Church UCC 2-Day Garage Sale
So many treasures to discover at Shiloh Church's HUGE 2-day garage sale! Household goods, books, antiques, a boutique, clothing and accessories! Enjoy refreshments in our cafe! Friday, June 12 9:00am-4:00pm; Saturday, June 13 9:00am-2:00pm. Shiloh Church 5300 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton OH 45415
Shiloh Church UCC
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Shiloh Church UCC
9372778953
mediamarketing@shiloh.org
Shiloh Church UCC
5300 Philadelphia Drive (N. Main St. & Philadelphia Dr.)Dayton, Ohio 45415
9372778953
mediamarketing@shiloh.org