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Shiloh Church UCC 2-Day Garage Sale

Shiloh Church UCC 2-Day Garage Sale

So many treasures to discover at Shiloh Church's HUGE 2-day garage sale! Household goods, books, antiques, a boutique, clothing and accessories! Enjoy refreshments in our cafe! Friday, June 12 9:00am-4:00pm; Saturday, June 13 9:00am-2:00pm. Shiloh Church 5300 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton OH 45415

Shiloh Church UCC
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 13, 2026.

Event Supported By

Shiloh Church UCC
9372778953
mediamarketing@shiloh.org
www.shiloh.org
Shiloh Church UCC
5300 Philadelphia Drive (N. Main St. &amp; Philadelphia Dr.)
Dayton, Ohio 45415
9372778953
mediamarketing@shiloh.org
www.shiloh.org