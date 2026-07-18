Sequoia Rose // Midwestern Mrs // Amber Heart

Sequoia Rose is a bluegrass musician whose music bridges the timeless soul of Appalachian tradition with a fresh, heartfelt voice. Raised in the hills of southwestern Pennsylvania, Sequoia grew up immersed in the sounds of bluegrass, folk, and old-time country—music that felt as natural and essential as the landscape around them.

with special guests:

Midwestern Mrs

Amber Heart

Doors 6:30

Music 7

$10

All ages

