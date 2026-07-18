Sequoia Rose // Midwestern Mrs // Amber Heart
Sequoia Rose // Midwestern Mrs // Amber Heart
Sequoia Rose is a bluegrass musician whose music bridges the timeless soul of Appalachian tradition with a fresh, heartfelt voice. Raised in the hills of southwestern Pennsylvania, Sequoia grew up immersed in the sounds of bluegrass, folk, and old-time country—music that felt as natural and essential as the landscape around them.
with special guests:
Midwestern Mrs
Amber Heart
Doors 6:30
Music 7
$10
All ages
The Hidden Gem Music Club
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
The Hidden Gem Music Club
507 Miamisburg Centerville RdCenterville, Ohio 45459