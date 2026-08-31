Seed Saving Workshop

Join the Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County and Florentina Rodriguez for a session on seed saving on September 17th from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum. They will be covering its history, methods, and featuring a hands-on demonstration. Feel free to bring your own seeds, chair, and water bottle. This event is free but does require registering for the event! You can register here at go.osu.edu/seedsaving26