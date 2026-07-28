See Wait Wait Don't Tell Me at Rose Music Center 9.3.26

Stand up! Trivia! Prizes! Anything could happen when you join us for “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” live in Huber Heights, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Rose Music Center.

NPR’s Peabody Award-winning comedy news quiz show features standup from a rotating list of your favorite panelists, special guests and more. Contestants vie for the most coveted prize in all of public radio: a custom-recorded greeting by any of our cast members for their voicemail.

Every week, Wait, Wait.... Don't Tell Me! records in front of a live audience, then carefully edits out all the raunchy, inappropriate, shocking, and hilarious stuff so the show can broadcast something that doesn't get NPR in trouble. The only way you can find out what our panelists and guests really think about the news is to come see for yourself.