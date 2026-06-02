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Savor the Flavor of Herbs

Savor the Flavor of Herbs

Herbs have been cultivated for centuries for both culinary and medicinal uses. Today, they’re valued not only for their rich history but also for their vibrant colors, delightful aromas, and ease of growing in gardens or containers. They offer a simple way to elevate everyday dishes with fresh, bright flavors. Join us on June 18th at Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. to explore practical ways to grow and enjoy herbs while adding new interest to your daily meals. Bring your own lawn chair and relax for an enjoyable evening. Donations are welcome.

Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County
clark.osu.edu
Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum
1900 Park St.
Springfield, Ohio 45504
https://go.osu.edu/clarkmgvmeetmeingarden