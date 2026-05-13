Rosewood Community Gallery Cats for All Exhibition

Rosewood Arts Center announces a call for entries for “Cats for All”, a Rosewood Community Gallery exhibition! Rosewood students, faculty, staff, renters, and local artists are invited to submit one artwork to a community show all about our feline companions. "Cats for All" is open to any medium and approach. The exhibition will be on display from June 11 to August 29, 2026 in the Community Gallery at Rosewood Arts Center.

Please complete the digital form before shipping your work or during drop-off. Shipping must be prepaid for artwork to be returned via post. Artworks will be accepted for drop-off at Rosewood Arts Center on June 5 - 6 and can be picked up following the exhibition on August 29 and 31.

For more information about the exhibit, please visit https://www.playkettering.org/community-gallery-schedule/

All submissions will be accepted.*

Entry checklist:

Cat related artwork (one entry accepted per person)

Digital form filled out and submitted

Legible and clear name on back of artwork (this can include paper, business card or sticker)

*As per our group exhibition agreement, Rosewood reserves the right to reject any work submitted that is not suitable for presentation, or goes against guidelines.