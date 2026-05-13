Rosewood Arts Center 32nd Annual The View Juried Landscape Exhibition

Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering, Ohio is pleased to announce the opening of the 32nd annual The View Juried Landscape Exhibition. The exhibition is open to the public from June 8 through July 18, 2026. There will be an artists’ reception on Saturday, July 18 from 1 - 3 pm with an awards presentation at 2:30 pm. Both the reception and exhibition are free.

The View is a juried exhibition for artists living in Ohio and working in all media. This year, 114 individual artists submitted a total of 308 pieces. From these the juror, Rebecca Foley, selected 48 pieces representing 44 artists for the exhibition. Foley also selected the winners of awards totaling $1,100. Three $100 People’s Choice Awards will be presented by the Joan W. McCoy Memorial Art Fund at the conclusion of the exhibition.

Participating artists include: Gerry Bedel, Charmaine Boggs, Ash Brooks, Matthew Burgy, Marcia Canter, Bob Coates, Amy Deal, Kim Elliott, Clair Farris, Jeanne Fehskens, Daniel Floss, Kathleen Ganz, Jess Glenn, Shannon Grecula Parsons, Debbie Hicks, Paige Holliday, Elizabeth Holyoke, Amy Kollar Anderson, Mike Kozumplik, Lana T., Cat Mayhugh, Tracy McElfresh, Celise McKee, Kristin Mitchell, Kathy A. Moore, Libby Morgan, Sara Mulhauser, Sara Pescosolido, Tod Porembka, Stephen Rumbaugh, Kate Santucci, Francis Schanberger, David Schneberger, Linda Shepard, Nancy Shuler, Leanna Smith, Jennifer Sowders, Marlene Steele, Kate Uraneck, Barb Weinert-McBee, Clinton Wood, Glenna Yancey, David Yeamans, and Sasha Zengel.