RIGHTSTARTER ...LIVE .. at the Herndon Gallery / Antioch College. Cannibal Ox, Nappy Nina , Alien ArtGang, Jayswiffa, Tronee Threat & more!

RIGHTSTARTER : LIVE

The closing event to support the RIGHTSTARTER : Resistance, Rap and the Golden Era group art show. Curated by Joshua Whitaker, this event will feature live performances by some heavy weight Indy-Rap emcees and producers. Hailing from Oakland to NYC and of course the midwest. Make sure to pop out for this event featuring Cannibal Ox , Nappy Nina , Alien Art Gang, Tronee Threat and Jayswiffa. With beat sets by Voodoo Lion and Unjust . Projection mapping by Unjust as well. This is the official summer kickoff event in Yellow Springs and will be THE place to be after YS Street Fair!!!

