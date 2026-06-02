RIGHTSTARTER << LIVE >>
RIGHTSTARTER << LIVE >>
RIGHTSTARTER ...LIVE .. at the Herndon Gallery / Antioch College. Cannibal Ox, Nappy Nina , Alien ArtGang, Jayswiffa, Tronee Threat & more!
RIGHTSTARTER : LIVE
The closing event to support the RIGHTSTARTER : Resistance, Rap and the Golden Era group art show. Curated by Joshua Whitaker, this event will feature live performances by some heavy weight Indy-Rap emcees and producers. Hailing from Oakland to NYC and of course the midwest. Make sure to pop out for this event featuring Cannibal Ox , Nappy Nina , Alien Art Gang, Tronee Threat and Jayswiffa. With beat sets by Voodoo Lion and Unjust . Projection mapping by Unjust as well. This is the official summer kickoff event in Yellow Springs and will be THE place to be after YS Street Fair!!!
Herndon Gallery at Antioch College
$20
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Herndon Gallery at Antioch College
One Morgan PlaceYellow Springs, Ohio 45387
937-767-1286
info@antiochcollege.edu