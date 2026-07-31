A screening of the Art21 episode “Realms of the Real.” Hosted by The Contemporary Dayton & Art21 Screening Society.

The internationally acclaimed artists in “Realms of the Real,” Ragnar Kjartansson, Tomas Saraceno, Candice Lin, and Njideka Akunyili Crosby, conduct extensive historical research, examine the nuances of culture and identity, and explore the boundaries of art and science to create worlds of fantasy and fiction that expand our understanding of ourselves and our world. These four artists expand on the realities of shared history and experience to create fantastical and speculative worlds, offering new possibilities for culture, identity, and the future.

Attendance is limited to 10 people, due to the capacity of our video gallery. Free and open to all with reservation.

This event is presented in collaboration with Art21. For more information, visit art21.org.

