Pride Showcase and "Big Ole Gay Dance Party" at Yellow Cab Tavern
Pride Showcase and "Big Ole Gay Dance Party" at Yellow Cab Tavern
COME CELEBRATE PRIDE WITH US AT YELLOW CAB!
JUNE 6TH 7PM-2AM
featuring live music from:
Never Try
Miles Amber
porcupette
and a special music and dance showcase
presented by TyeBee
10pm-2am DJ KimL presents:
"The Big Ol' Gay Dance Party!"
featuring KimL, JackGoff, and BreezyEZ
ALL THIS FOR $5!
All ages until 10pm
18+ after 10pm
Yellow Cab Tavern
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Yellow Cab Tavern
700 E 4th StDayton, Ohio 45402
937-424-3870
yellowcabtavern@gmail.com