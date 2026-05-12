Pride Showcase and "Big Ole Gay Dance Party" at Yellow Cab Tavern

COME CELEBRATE PRIDE WITH US AT YELLOW CAB!

JUNE 6TH 7PM-2AM

featuring live music from:

Never Try

Miles Amber

porcupette

and a special music and dance showcase

presented by TyeBee

10pm-2am DJ KimL presents:

"The Big Ol' Gay Dance Party!"

featuring KimL, JackGoff, and BreezyEZ

ALL THIS FOR $5!

All ages until 10pm

18+ after 10pm

