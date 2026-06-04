PINEHOUSE at Nine Pines 6/13/26, 8 PM - 10 PM; door opens at 7:30 PM

Yellow Springs-based band Pinehouse is an Americana-rooted band blending folk, country, and modern psychedelic rock into a sound that feels both familiar and exploratory. Featuring mandolin, saxophone, layered guitars, and a rhythm section that shifts from subtle groove to driving intensity, their music moves fluidly between styles while staying grounded in strong songwriting and live energy. The band has spent the past three years building a dedicated following and has become a regional favorite across Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Yellow Springs, Dayton and Springfield. This will be Pinehouse's first time performing at Nine Pines Winery, a cash-only venue only open for events. Nine Pines is located just 2 miles from the village of Yellow Springs, at 1860 Hilt Rd, Yellow Springs, OH. For more info., visit ninepineswinery.com Entertainment page or text us at 937-409-5047.

