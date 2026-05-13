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Peonies: Red, White, and Bloom

Peonies: Red, White, and Bloom

Join us Thursday, May 21, 2026, from 6:00–7:30 p.m. as we delve into the history of "Decoration Day" in remembrance of our ancestors at the historic Snyder Park with the Master Gardener Volunteers' Perennial Committee, where we will meet at the Wingert Tossey Pavilion, then stroll to the Peony Display Garden. Attendees will enjoy the Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum’s gorgeous peony display and learn about the history of the Decoration Day Flower. Our Speaker, Kathy McConkey, will also share how to grow and care for them in your own yard. Cut peony blossoms will be available for a donation.

Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026

Event Supported By

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County
clark.osu.edu
Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum
1900 Park St.
Springfield, Ohio 45504
https://go.osu.edu/clarkmgvmeetmeingarden