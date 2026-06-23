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Patio Concert

Patio Concert

Join us on the patio to see Hot Red Chili Peppers & The Bronson Arroyo Band preform live. Enjoy a night of great music, food, and drinks.
Bring a lawn chair to sit back and relax, food trucks and outdoor bars available.
Come out, grab a bite, sip your favorite drink, and enjoy an unforgettable evening of live entertainment.

Free admission, all ages welcome.

Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

The Bronson Arroyo Band & The Red Hot Chili Peppers
jcdrums1@yahoo.com
https://www.hotredchilipeppers.com/
Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway
777 Hollywood
Dayton, Ohio 45324
https://www.hollywooddaytonraceway.com/entertainment