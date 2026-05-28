Ohio Historical Marker —Dr. Thomas W. Burton

PRESS RELEASE:

DR. THOMAS W. BURTON TO BE HONORED WITH OHIO HISTORICAL MARKER

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — On Saturday, May 30th, at 1:00 p.m., The Conscious Connect CDC will erect its third Ohio Historical Marker on the southside. This marker will honor Dr. Thomas W. Burton, Springfield’s first Black physician and it will be located at the Rocking Horse Community Health Center.

Dr. Thomas William Burton was and was born into slavery in a Kentucky log cabin on May 4, 1860. The youngest of 15 children, he was orphaned at 9, and his only education was the alphabet before age 21.

Burton attended Kentucky’s Berea College and graduated from the Indianapolis Eclectic College of Physicians and Surgeons on March 24, 1892. Dr. Burton moved to Springfield and opened his

medical practice on East Main Street the same year. In 1894, he established both the first Black-owned drug store and a shoe store.

“Dr. Burton is arguably the most distinguished individual to ever call Springfield home when you account for the adversity he overcame, the sociopolitical climate of the time, and everything that he accomplished,” stated Dr. Karlos L. Marshall, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director of The Conscious Connect CDC, and lead researcher on the project.

Marshall added that “this marker was strategically located indirectly across the street from the Brooks Lawrence marker we erected last year. The possibility of a southside Black history tour is starting to take shape because the Davey Moore statue is also within the immediate vicinity."

The marker will be located at 651 S. Limestone on the east side of the Rocking Horse Community Health Center. Marshall noted that the location was selected due to the Rocking Horse’s commitment to provide access to healthcare for those in need, which resembles the spirit of Dr. Burton. Marshall’s research was supported by the Clark County Public Library and Clark County Historical Society at the Heritage Center.

The Ohio Historical Markers program, begun in the 1950s and is administered by the Community Engagement Department of Ohio History Connection. The program has placed approximately 1,860 markers that share the state's history and approximately 20 new markers are accepted into the program each year.

"The Ohio Historical Marker program is a vital educational tool administered by the Ohio History Connection," said Megan Wood, Executive Director and CEO of the Ohio History Connection. "It is used to identify, commemorate and honor important people, places, things or events that have contributed to Ohio’s history."

The marker application process in 2025 was a special call aligned to the America 250-Ohio initiative. The request called for applications to submit Ohio originals and highlight points of pride and unity. The charge of the AM 250-OH Commission is to plan, encourage, develop, and coordinate the commemoration of the two hundred fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the United States and the impact of Ohioans on the nation’s past, present, and future.

Dr. Burton's acceptance was fitting because he served as the Ohio National Guard’s Assistant Surgeon during the Spanish American War and established Ohio Mutual Medical Association (Ohio’s first Black medical society), and chaired its inaugural meeting in Xenia on August 27, 1897. Additionally, Dr. Burton operated a newspaper, The Loyal Legion of Honor.

Although unsuccessful, the respected physician later ran campaigns for County Coroner. Dr. Burton spearheaded a movement to establish a “Colored Hospital” when denied physician privileges in the Springfield hospital. He purchased a building on Dibert and South Yellow Springs but sold it to the Elks when the project stalled.

In addition to operating medical offices in Springfield, Xenia, and Dayton, Burton owned and operated a Michigan hotel and health resort. A tireless civic leader, he served on the National Negro Business League, the Center Street YMCA board, and was a prominent leader at North Street A.M.E. Church. Dr. Thomas W. Burton died in his home at 336 W. Clark Street on March 23, 1939 and is buried in Ferncliff Cemetery.

The event is free and open to the public. Remarks will begin promptly at 1:00 p.m. in the North Entrance Lobby of the Rocking Horse. Parking is located at the rear of the building.

The Conscious Connect CDC Overview

The Conscious Connect CDC’s mission is to reimagine and redevelop underutilized spaces for the purposes of education, culture, peace, and health — so that zip codes do not define the success of children and families.

About the Ohio History Connection

The Ohio History Connection is a statewide history organization with the mission to spark discovery of Ohio’s stories. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization chartered in 1885, the Ohio History Connection carries out history services for Ohio and residents. This includes housing the State Historic Preservation Office and the official state archives and managing more than 50 sites and museums across Ohio. For more information, go to ohiohistory.org. The Greater Columbus Arts Council and the Columbus Foundation provide support for Ohio History Connection programs.

The database of current markers can be found at https://remarkableohio.org/faq/

About American 250

In 2026, the United States will celebrate its semi quincentennial, which is the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Each state has been encouraged to create a celebration and commemoration of this anniversary to reflect the unique character and contributions of each state to the nation over the past 250 years. Ohio is fully embracing this opportunity. The Ohio Commission for the Semiquincentennial (aka America 250-Ohio Commission or AM 250-OH) was created by the Ohio legislature and launched on March 1, 2022.