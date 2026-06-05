Niki Johnson: Pillars of Democracy is an exhibition of four large-scale collaged portraits envisioning Lady Liberty, Justice, Freedom, and Forward progress, showcasing the central role of women in the democratic process–from early 20th century suffragists to first-time voters today–uniting generations of creative resistance. This work is traveling throughout the midwest in conjunction with the League of Women Voters and serves to honor the enduring power of the vote and the way art advances movements of change.

These works are made from discarded stencil paper and leftover paint used during the 2020 installation of Shepard Fairy’s Voting Rights Are Human Rights mural in Milwaukee, and were completed by a large team of working artists and volunteers, including volunteers from the League of Women Voters and the Girl Scouts, over the course of ten months.

At its core, Pillars of Democracy shows that democracy is not abstract—it is something we actively build, sustain, and strengthen in our everyday lives and communities.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Niki Johnson is a Milwaukee-based artist, curator, and Executive Director of the Forward Art Initiative. Raised in New Mexico, she has lived and worked across the United States, including extended periods in San Francisco and Memphis. Johnson earned her BFA from the University of Memphis and her MA and MFA in Studio Art from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Her work has been reviewed in major national and international publications, including The New York Times, The Guardian, Hyperallergic, and Vice Magazine, among others.