Night School: Amanda Hood

Night School: An intimate evening of education and conversation with expert talks. Dive into big ideas in a happy hour setting, ask questions, and connect with curious minds. Ticket includes a welcome drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) and a lecture from an industry expert.

Session #10: Secrets of the VIP Matchmaker • Amanda Hood

Whether you're single, dating, divorced, frustrated with the apps, or simply curious about modern relationships, this interactive happy hour-style event promises an entertaining and eye-opening discussion about what is really happening in today’s dating world.

Topics we’ll explore during the evening include:

• Why finding the right partner feels harder than ever

• What successful relationships actually have in common

• The biggest mistakes singles make while dating

• Dating apps: helping or hurting modern romance?

• Behind the scenes of professional matchmaking and what matchmakers really look for

Expect honest conversation, relatable stories, audience Q&A, practical advice, and plenty of laughs along the way.

Amanda Hood is the owner of The Crush Confidential, a luxury matchmaking and relationship curation agency based in Dayton, Ohio, serving high-caliber singles nationwide. Known for her candid approach, elevated client experience, and modern relationship expertise, Amanda has become a respected voice in the matchmaking industry and was recently recognized by Maxim as one of the Top Matchmakers & Relationship Coaches to Follow in 2026.