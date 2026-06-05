NCB @ 150: The Natalie Barney Salon on the Patio

Join us at Wayne & Clover for a patio party honoring the 150th birthday of Natalie Clifford Barney, Dayton's own legendary lesbian writer, memoirist, and salon hostess whose weekly Friday gatherings at her Paris home drew the likes of Colette, Gertrude Stein, Djuna Barnes and Ezra Pound. Barney is commemorated with an Ohio Historical Marker in Cooper Park, one of only a handful in the state dedicated to LGBTQ+ history, now joined by a Rubi Girls marker here at Wayne & Clover. Raise a glass to a woman who spent a lifetime insisting that love, art and community belonged together. Celebratory beverages, snacks and great company provided.