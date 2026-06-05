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NCB @ 150: The Natalie Barney Salon on the Patio

NCB @ 150: The Natalie Barney Salon on the Patio

Join us at Wayne & Clover for a patio party honoring the 150th birthday of Natalie Clifford Barney, Dayton's own legendary lesbian writer, memoirist, and salon hostess whose weekly Friday gatherings at her Paris home drew the likes of Colette, Gertrude Stein, Djuna Barnes and Ezra Pound. Barney is commemorated with an Ohio Historical Marker in Cooper Park, one of only a handful in the state dedicated to LGBTQ+ history, now joined by a Rubi Girls marker here at Wayne & Clover. Raise a glass to a woman who spent a lifetime insisting that love, art and community belonged together. Celebratory beverages, snacks and great company provided.

Wayne & Clover
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

University of Dayton
937-229-3204
narnold1@udayton
https://udayton.edu/artssciences/academics/artanddesign/gallery/index.php
Wayne & Clover
1201 Wayne Ave
Dayton, Ohio 45410
9372243822
cking@codayton.org
https://codayton.org/events/art-escape/