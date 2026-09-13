National Portfolio Day - Cincinnati

National Portfolio Day, hosted by Art Academy of Cincinnati, is your opportunity to put your work in front of top art and design colleges and universities from across the country, all in one place.

Meet one-on-one with representatives from accredited art and design colleges and universities, receive professional feedback on your portfolio, and get insight into what schools are looking for in prospective students.

Whether you’re beginning your college search, preparing to apply, or narrowing down your options, National Portfolio Day gives you the opportunity to explore undergraduate and graduate programs, ask questions about admissions and scholarships, and discover programs that align with your goals as an artist or designer.

Parents, teachers, and counselors are encouraged to attend and learn more about programs, admissions, and pathways in visual arts education.

Cincinnati National Portfolio Day is FREE and open to the public. Registration is required.

Start Your Day with an Exclusive AAC Preview

Before Cincinnati National Portfolio Day begins, prospective students and families are invited to an exclusive AAC Preview from 9:30–11:30 AM at the Art Academy of Cincinnati.

Get an inside look at AAC before the doors open for National Portfolio Day. Tour our studios and campus, connect with AAC faculty, students, and Admissions, and learn more about what it means to study art and design at an independent college with more than 150 years of history.

You’ll have the opportunity to explore our programs, see where AAC students make their work, and get insider guidance to help you make the most of your National Portfolio Day experience.

When: Sunday, September 13, 2026 | 9:30–11:30 AM

Where: Art Academy of Cincinnati | 1212 Jackson Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

The AAC Preview is FREE, but space is limited and separate registration is required.

What to Bring

Bring your best and most recent artwork. Your portfolio can include completed pieces, works in progress, sketchbooks, and other work that shows how you develop your ideas and creative process. You may present original work or work digitally.

National Portfolio Day isn’t a competition. It’s a day for conversation, professional feedback, exploration, and discovering what’s possible for your future in art and design.

National Portfolio Day Colleges & Universities:

Art Academy of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio

Bowling Green State University School of Art, Bowling Green, Ohio

Cleveland Institute of Art, Cleveland, Ohio

College for Creative Studies, Detroit, Michigan

Columbus College of Art & Design, Columbus, Ohio

Ferris State University’s Kendall College of Art and Design, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Herron School of Art and Design, Indiana University, Indianapolis, Indiana

IED Istituto Europeo di Design, Milan, Italy

Kansas City Art Institute, Kansas City, Missouri

Laguna College of Art + Design, Laguna Beach, California

Maryland Institute College of Art, Baltimore, Maryland

Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Montserrat College of Art, Beverly Massachusetts

Ringling College of Art & Design, Sarasota, Florida

School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

Washington University Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts, St. Louis, Missouri