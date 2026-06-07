NAACP 3201 Emergency Virtual Community Meeting
NAACP 3201 Emergency Virtual Community Meeting
NAACP 3201 PRESIDENT DENISE WILLIAMS INVITES YOU TO:
EMERGENCY VIRTUAL COMMUNITY MEETING
about TEMPORARY PROTECTION STATUS
and the RECENT SUPREME COURT DECISION
When: MONDAY | JULY 6, 2026 | 7:00 PM
Meeting Link: https://meet.google.com/vnz-mpog-pca
NAACP Branch 3201 Springfield Ohio
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 6 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
NAACP SPRINGFIELD OHIO BRANCH 3201
937-521-2650
president@naacpspringfieldohio.com
Artist Group Info
cynthia.dunlevy@gmail.com
NAACP Branch 3201 Springfield Ohio
20 S. Limestone St., Suite 20Springfield, Ohio 45502
937.521.2650
president@naacpspringfieldohio.com