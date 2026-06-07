© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NAACP 3201 Emergency Virtual Community Meeting

NAACP 3201 Emergency Virtual Community Meeting

NAACP 3201 PRESIDENT DENISE WILLIAMS INVITES YOU TO:

EMERGENCY VIRTUAL COMMUNITY MEETING
about TEMPORARY PROTECTION STATUS
and the RECENT SUPREME COURT DECISION

When: MONDAY | JULY 6, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Meeting Link: https://meet.google.com/vnz-mpog-pca

NAACP Branch 3201 Springfield Ohio
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 6 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

NAACP SPRINGFIELD OHIO BRANCH 3201
937-521-2650
president@naacpspringfieldohio.com
https://www.naacpspringfieldohio.com/

Artist Group Info

cynthia.dunlevy@gmail.com
NAACP Branch 3201 Springfield Ohio
20 S. Limestone St., Suite 20
Springfield, Ohio 45502
937.521.2650
president@naacpspringfieldohio.com
https://www.naacpspringfieldohio.com/