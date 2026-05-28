Music in the Garden

Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener Volunteers present After Rain on Monday, June 8th at 7:00 p.m. at the Wingert Tossey Pavilion in Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum. Bring your lawn chairs and let the serene garden setting and folk tunes transport you to a place of peace and connection. This event is part of the MGV “Meet Me in the Garden” program featuring garden education, musical performances, and wellness offerings. The performance is open to the public and free of charge. For more programs and weather cancellation updates please visit go.osu.edu/clarkmgvmeetmeingarden