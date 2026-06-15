Join us for 'Music in the Garden' on June 22 at 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. featuring a combination of original funk, jazz and blues from bass guitarist Larry Humphrey. Let the beauty of Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum set the tone for an enchanting night of music and nature. Bring your family, friends, a collapsible chair, snacks or dinner for a relaxing escape into the melodies and the lush surroundings.