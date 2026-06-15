Music in the Garden
Music in the Garden
Join us for 'Music in the Garden' on June 22 at 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. featuring a combination of original funk, jazz and blues from bass guitarist Larry Humphrey. Let the beauty of Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum set the tone for an enchanting night of music and nature. Bring your family, friends, a collapsible chair, snacks or dinner for a relaxing escape into the melodies and the lush surroundings.
Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County
Artist Group Info
Larry Humphrey
Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum
1900 Park St.Springfield, Ohio 45504