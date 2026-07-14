Music in the Garden

Join us for 'Meet Me in the Garden' featuring the music of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Jazz Quintet on July 27 at 7:00 p.m. and let the beauty of Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum set the tone for an enchanting night of music and nature. Bring your family, friends, a collapsible chair, snacks or dinner for a relaxing escape into the melodies and the lush surroundings. This event is part of the MGV “Meet Me in the Garden” program featuring garden education, musical performances, and wellness offerings. The performance is open to the public and free of charge. For more programs and weather cancellation updates please visit go.osu.edu/clarkmgvmeetmeingarden