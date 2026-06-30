Mt. Sterling Public Library Hosts Music History Event

“America’s Rock Music Response to the British Invasion (1964–1967)”

Join rock‑and‑roll historians The Timmons Brothers on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 1 p.m. for an engaging look at how American artists—from The Beach Boys to The Supremes—answered the British Invasion with a sound all their own.

Arrive early at 12 p.m. for a rock memorabilia appraisal by The Timmons Brothers.

Free and open to the public at the Mt. Sterling Public Library Meeting Room, 60 W. Columbus St., Mount Sterling, OH.