Mt. Sterling Public Library Hosts Music History Event “America’s Rock Music Response to the British Invasion (1964–1967)”
Mt. Sterling Public Library Hosts Music History Event “America’s Rock Music Response to the British Invasion (1964–1967)”
Mt. Sterling Public Library Hosts Music History Event
“America’s Rock Music Response to the British Invasion (1964–1967)”
Join rock‑and‑roll historians The Timmons Brothers on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 1 p.m. for an engaging look at how American artists—from The Beach Boys to The Supremes—answered the British Invasion with a sound all their own.
Arrive early at 12 p.m. for a rock memorabilia appraisal by The Timmons Brothers.
Free and open to the public at the Mt. Sterling Public Library Meeting Room, 60 W. Columbus St., Mount Sterling, OH.
Mt. Sterling Public Library
12:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Mt. Sterling Public Library
740-869-3617
maducktravels@gmail.com
Mt. Sterling Public Library
60 W. Columbus StMt. Sterling, Ohio 43143
740-869-9305
maducktravels@gmail.com