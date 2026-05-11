Join us under the pavilion as the RiverScape Summer Music Series features a Motown Concert with The Motown Sounds of Touch! Get ready for a night of timeless soul and unforgettable grooves as this dynamic group brings the legendary sound of Motown to life with smooth vocals, infectious rhythms, and the classic hits that defined a generation. From soulful ballads to upbeat classics that fill the dance floor, it is a celebration of the music that made Motown a worldwide sensation.

Come ready to move, sing, and relive the golden era of soul!

Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy this FREE live concert, while taking in a spectacular sunset over the Great Miami River. The RiverScape Café will be open selling food and drinks along with alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, and cocktails, for those 21 and over. The Summer Music Series is presented by AES Ohio, and supported by Jack W. & Sally D. Eichelberger Foundation and Enterprise Roofing.

