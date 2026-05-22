Mojo Power with Magik Static and Acoustic Fox
Mojo Power with Magik Static and Acoustic Fox
Mojo Power returns to Yellow Springs for the first time in a year to celebrate our lead singer Chuck being cancer free! We will be joined by our friends in Magik Static and Acoustic Fox. We can't wait to dane and groove and get funky with you all night!!
Emporium Wines & Underdog Cafe
$10 at the door
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Emporium Wines & Underdog Cafe
233 Xenia AvenueYellow Springs, Ohio 45387
937-767-7077