Millenial Mixtape - The Soundtrack of a Generation

Take a trip back to the songs that raised us! Millennial Mixtape is a high-energy, nostalgia-filled concert celebrating the music of our formative years—with a little storytelling, a little dancing, and a whole lot of familiar hits.

Starring Charity Farrell, with featured vocals by Philip Drennen, this musical journey revisits the songs that defined a generation: powerhouse performances from American Idol winners, the greatest hits of boy bands, and, of course, some Britney Spears. From pop anthems and guilty pleasures to songs you forgot you knew every word to, this is the mixtape you’ll want to play on repeat.

Date & Time

Thu, Oct 1, 2026 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Tickets & information: https://www.simpletix.com/e/millenial-mixtape-the-soundtrack-of-a-gene-tickets-291031

Venue Details

The Brightside Music & Event Venue

905 East 3rd Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402

TheatreLab Dayton

TheatreLab Dayton (formerly Dare to Defy Productions) is a place where artists come together to cultivate their ideas into works of art. Focusing on music-based live theater, The Lab takes an ensemble approach to its process, letting each artist have a voice while the piece grows organically. The Lab prides itself on visually stunning works that examine the experiment of life in a way our audiences have not seen before.