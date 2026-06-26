Please join us this year for the biennial 2026 Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour

presented by the Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers. Enjoy the day

touring six beautiful gardens located in Troy and Tipp City, OH. Our theme is

“Artistry in Bloom!” You’ll see a variety of gardening styles including a quiet

summer garden, formal gardens, and fun, casual spaces. You’re sure to find some

great ideas for your own gardens. There will also be unique garden décor,

concrete creations, art work, plants and more for sale!

Advance sale tickets are currently on sale. They are available at seven convenient

locations throughout Miami County, including The Ohio State University Extension

Office, 510 W. Water St., Suite 250, Troy, OH, Chaney’s Nursery (Troy), Treasures

on High (Covington), Bodega (Tipp City), Lisa’s Perennials (Covington), GeNell’s

Flowers (Piqua), Patterson’s Flowers (West Milton), from any Miami County

Master Gardener Volunteer, or online at go.osu.edu/miamigardentour Tickets

are $20 presale or $25 the day of the tour. Children 10 and over must have a

ticket. For more information, visit go.osu.edu/miamigardentour or call 937-440-3945