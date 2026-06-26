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Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour

Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour

Please join us this year for the biennial 2026 Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour
presented by the Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers. Enjoy the day
touring six beautiful gardens located in Troy and Tipp City, OH. Our theme is
“Artistry in Bloom!” You’ll see a variety of gardening styles including a quiet
summer garden, formal gardens, and fun, casual spaces. You’re sure to find some
great ideas for your own gardens. There will also be unique garden décor,
concrete creations, art work, plants and more for sale!
Advance sale tickets are currently on sale. They are available at seven convenient
locations throughout Miami County, including The Ohio State University Extension
Office, 510 W. Water St., Suite 250, Troy, OH, Chaney’s Nursery (Troy), Treasures
on High (Covington), Bodega (Tipp City), Lisa’s Perennials (Covington), GeNell’s
Flowers (Piqua), Patterson’s Flowers (West Milton), from any Miami County
Master Gardener Volunteer, or online at go.osu.edu/miamigardentour Tickets
are $20 presale or $25 the day of the tour. Children 10 and over must have a
ticket. For more information, visit go.osu.edu/miamigardentour or call 937-440-3945

6 homes, 4 Troy and 2 in Tipp City
Tickets are $20.00 pre-sale or $25.00 the day of the Tour, Children 10 and over must have ticket
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers
937 440 3944
bennett.709@osu.edu
https://miami.osu.edu/program-areas/master-gardener-volunteers
6 homes, 4 Troy and 2 in Tipp City
six locations
,
937-440-3945
go.osu.edu/miamigardentour