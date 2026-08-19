MEMOIR: WRITE YOUR STORY

A 5-week in-person class

Every person has a story. Whether you want to honor someone who’s made a difference in your life, document unique experiences or travels, record your family history, or capture a particular slice of your life, this five-week class will help beginning or experienced writers put their stories on paper. This course will help you narrow the focus of your story, give it shape, and define its underlying theme. We’ll examine memoir techniques and pitfalls, and plenty of prompts and exercise will help you dig deeper into your life and mine important memories that add depth to your story. Class members will be asked to obtain a copy of the memoir The Liar’s Club by Mary Karr, which we will be discussing throughout the course.

Saturdays, September 12, 19, 26, October 3, 10 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am

Conference Room 1A, Dayton Metro Library, Main Campus, 215 E Third Street, Dayton, OH, free parking at meters on weekends or garage, beneath the library, accessible from St. Clair Street.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE LIBRARY WITH QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS CLASS, SEND ALL QUERIES TO WORDSWORTHDAYTON@GMAIL.COM

Register today to take advantage of Early Bird Pricing through August 29.