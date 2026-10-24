Member's Spotlight Exhibition: Michael Hicks: Fragments for Memory

Michael Hicks is an Ohio-based photographer whose work is grounded in observation, curiosity, and a lifelong interest in the arts.

Before photography became his primary creative outlet, Hicks explored drawing and illustration, working primarily in graphite and charcoal. Although this early interest in art eventually led him to photography, it was years later, in adulthood, that he found the camera to be a means of expressing what he saw and felt.

Opening Reception: Nov. 4, 2026, 6-8 pm