Member's Spotlight Exhibition: Michael Hicks: Fragments for Memory
Member's Spotlight Exhibition: Michael Hicks: Fragments for Memory
Michael Hicks is an Ohio-based photographer whose work is grounded in observation, curiosity, and a lifelong interest in the arts.
Before photography became his primary creative outlet, Hicks explored drawing and illustration, working primarily in graphite and charcoal. Although this early interest in art eventually led him to photography, it was years later, in adulthood, that he found the camera to be a means of expressing what he saw and felt.
Opening Reception: Nov. 4, 2026, 6-8 pm
The Contemporary Dayton
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Nov 28, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Contemporary Dayton
(937) 224-3822
cking@thecontemporarydayton.org
Artist Group Info
cking@thecontemporarydayton.org
The Contemporary Dayton
25 W 4th StDayton, Ohio 45402
(937) 224-3822
cking@thecontemporarydayton.org