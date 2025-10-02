As a special perk of membership, The Contemporary Dayton invites you to our Quarterly Members’ Happy Hour—an exclusive opportunity to unwind with fellow art enthusiasts in a vibrant, creative setting.

Enjoy complimentary snacks, beer, wine, and a seasonal mocktail while mingling with like-minded individuals who share your passion for contemporary art and culture. Each happy hour includes a casual, curator-led walkthrough of our current exhibitions, offering members deeper insight into the work on view and a chance to ask questions in an informal, welcoming atmosphere. It’s the perfect way to connect, relax, and recharge your creative spirit.

Quarterly Members’ Happy Hours will take place on:

Thursday, October 2, 2025 5-7 pm

Thursday, January 8, 2026, 5-7 pm

Thursday, April 9, 2026, 5-7 pm

Thursday, July 2, 2026, 5-7 pm