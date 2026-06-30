MAGIC TUBER STRINGBAND

w/ Mavis Guitar

Tuesday, July 28

Doors at 6:30PM, Show at 7:00PM

All Ages

Magic Tuber Stringband, hailing from North Carolina, probes the undercurrents of the landscapes around them. Highly skilled players and writers, the trio are leaders within the burgeoning avant composition world utilizing folk instrumentation. Their music appears to weave in and out of the fabric of their surroundings, reflecting their time spent living across the Southeast and studying its regional folk traditions and natural histories. Having performed recently at Big Ears, Hopscotch, Sound & Gravity (and many other places along the way) the group’s music resonates well beyond their regional roots. Their newest record, Heavy Water, will be out May 22 on the venerable Thrill Jockey Records. The ensemble continues to stretch the parameters of acoustic instrumental expression with masterful flourishes of dense, textural arrangements, subtle minimalist gestures and deft improvisation.

Mavis Guitar:

https://mavisguitar.bandcamp.com/music

Mavis Guitar began as a tribute to Travis' beloved Boston Terrier, Mavis. The band continues to serve as a meditation on the balance between artistic lifestyles and typical days. Sing your song.

