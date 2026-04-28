M Ross Perkins w/ Good Morning Valentine (Cleveland) and Richard Ringer

M Ross Perkins had music journalists in a tizzy when he released his critically acclaimed self-titled debut in 2016. Record Collector called it “a truly great album filled with late ‘60s and early ‘70s pop goodness,” while High Times hailed it as “the kind of good old-fashioned psychedelic-tinged rock & roll that the world could use right now.” The critics are right to praise the Ohio-based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, who crafts his distinctively imaginative recordings all alone in his home studio, frequently invoking comparisons to pop-rock visionaries like Brian Wilson and Paul McCartney.