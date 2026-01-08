Lydia Shae (EP release) with ANNIE D. and Charlsee & Cam

Lydia Shae EP Release

with ANNIE D

Charlsee & Cam

08/01/26

Revival Room Show

8 pm, 18+

Lydia Shae:

Lydia Shae combines raw emotional lyricism with powerhouse vocals to create a distinct sonic voice. Her songwriting has been shared in venues across the nation, including a spot as a finalist in the 2026 Tucson Folk Festivals international songwriter competition. What began as a practice in journalistic self-expression soon became an unrelenting passion for songwriting that has spanned decades, resulting in countless nights sharing stories with a live audience leading to her debut album, "Decade Diaries". Influenced by artists like Brandi Carlile and The Avett Brothers she brings the comfort of her folk roots, and encases it in vivid imagery that marks the sound as hers.

ANNIE D:

ANNIE D is the moniker of Ann Driscoll (b. 1987) - a multimedia artist and Cincinnati native who writes, records, and performs songs rooted in introspection and social commentary. A graduate of Berklee College of Music, Ann has performed in Egypt and Germany as a bassist and singer-songwriter and showcased twice at SXSW in Austin, Texas. She led the Internet royalties team at ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers) in New York City, is currently the project director of Play Audio Agency, and her music has been praised in Billboard Magazine. As a composer, she has written and produced music for the Blink Light Festival in 2022 and 2024, the Cincinnati Art Museum in 2025, and for Fortune 500 companies.

Charlsee & Cam:

Charlsee & Cam are an indie rock duo from the Kentuckiana region, crafting a sound that blends retro 60s warmth with elements of soul, blues, and modern indie rock. Led by Charlsee’s powerful, emotive vocals, their music moves between dreamy and explosive, weaving together vivid storytelling, rich melodies, and cinematic textures. As a married duo, their chemistry translates into performances that feel both intimate and electric, pulling audiences into a world that is nostalgic, theatrical, and deeply human. Rooted in a love for visual artistry and authentic expression, Charlsee & Cam create songs that linger...inviting listeners into a universe where emotion, imagery, and sound collide.

