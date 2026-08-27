Lydia Loveless w/ Liteweight Champion (Cbus)

About LYDIA LOVELESS:

After first making a name as a firebrand alt-country artist, Lydia Loveless has matured into an indie singer/songwriter whose music makes room for contemporary pop influences and roots music without betraying their fearless, personal lyrical stance. Loveless’ vocals combine the honky tonk style of classic country stars like Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline with the no-quarter attitude of punk rock icons such as Exene Cervenka and Carla Bozulich, and their idiosyncratic covers of songs by Kesha and Justin Beiber demonstrated how much passion and individuality they bring to their performances. While their music never fully lost the twang displayed on 2011’s Indestructible Machine and the 2017 collection Boy Crazy and Single(s), their adventurous pop sensibility is well represented on 2020’s Daughter and 2023’s Nothing’s Gonna Stand in My Way Again. In 2024, they celebrated the tenth anniversary of their album Somewhere Else with Something Else, where they reinterpreted the songs in solo acoustic form.

Loveless was born in Coshocton, Ohio in 1990; they were raised on a farm, but their father was also a music fan who booked bands at a local bar, and Lydia became accustomed early on to seeing bands play and discovering an out-of-town act asleep on the living-room floor in the morning. By the time Loveless was 13, they had taken up songwriting and were doing shows with local bands, playing a combination of rootsy country and punk-influenced rock & roll. After relocating to Columbus, Ohio, Loveless fronted a pop/rock band with their sisters called Carson Drew, but the combo broke up not long after the release of their 2006 album, Under the Table, and Loveless began concentrating on their solo career, forming a backing band with her dad on drums. In 2010, they self-released their first solo album, The Only Man, which earned rave reviews from the alt-country music media, and as they began work on a follow-up EP, they were approached by insurgent country label Bloodshot Records, which promptly signed Loveless to a record deal.

CHECK OUT Audiotree live session: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rkd4ou8v8M

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About LITEWEIGHT CHAMPION:

Liteweight Champion is an indie-rock and jangly shoegaze band based in Columbus, Ohio. They are an active part of the local Columbus underground music scene, frequently performing at local venues like The Rambling House and Spacebar, and sharing lineups with acts like Mark Dylan, Idealists, and Outer World.

CHECK OUT this official music video for "Black Dahlia": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKOiRy4xgYE

