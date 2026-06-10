Luke Hummel's Artist Circle

Join local songwriter Luke Hummel in welcoming and celebrating the songs of Mike Bankhead (DYT), Nicholas Johnson (CIN), Joel David Weir (IN), and Chad Allen Wonsik (Oxford, OH) at the historic State Theater in Springfield, OH. Music starts at 8 pm, entry is always free

Curated by Luke, The Artist's Circle is a monthly songwriter-in-the-round occurring every First Wednesday at The State Theater in downtown Springfield. Please note: this is not an open mic