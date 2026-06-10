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Luke Hummel's Artist Circle

Luke Hummel's Artist Circle

Join local songwriter Luke Hummel in welcoming and celebrating the songs of Mike Bankhead (DYT), Nicholas Johnson (CIN), Joel David Weir (IN), and Chad Allen Wonsik (Oxford, OH) at the historic State Theater in Springfield, OH. Music starts at 8 pm, entry is always free

Curated by Luke, The Artist's Circle is a monthly songwriter-in-the-round occurring every First Wednesday at The State Theater in downtown Springfield. Please note: this is not an open mic

Springfield State Theater
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

Luke Hummel
lhmusic937@gmail.com
https://www.lukehummelmusic.com/
Springfield State Theater
19 South Fountain Avenue
Springfield, Ohio 45502
https://www.springfieldstatetheater.com/