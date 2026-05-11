Live Music from Glad Rags & Giggle Water

Join us as we welcome Glad Rags & Giggle Water back to the Whisperz Speakeasy stage on Saturday, June 20th, from 8-11 pm with a fantastic set of jazz and blues that's sure to get your feet moving!

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We request guests adorn themselves in appropriate attire, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Don't forget, the password is required for entry and can be found on our website! www.thedrinkerys.com