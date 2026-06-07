Live Music from G. Scott Jones & The Freedom Ensemble

Join us as we welcome G. Scott Jones & the Freedom Ensemble to the Whisperz Speakeasy stage on Saturday, June 20th, from 8-11 pm. It's going to be a groovin', swingin', funky Jazz experience you don't want to miss!

Personnel:

G. Scott Jones - Trombone and Tuba

Brenda Flowers - Trombone and Vocals

Kayla Upthegrove - Saxophone

Moses Mabarak - Piano

Eddie Brookshire - Bass

Shohei Shibata - Drums

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first come, first serve basis. We request guests dress appropriately, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website!