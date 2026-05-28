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Lawn and Garden Helpline Diagnostic Walkabout

Lawn and Garden Helpline Diagnostic Walkabout

Join the Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County Helpline Committee on June 6th from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. for a guided walk through the beautiful Springfield Foundation Feature Gardens at Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum. As we explore the gardens, we’ll talk about what’s happening both here and in your own landscape, offering research-based advice and solutions to common issues. Feel free to bring samples or photos of any problems from your home garden—we’re here to help!

Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County
clark.osu.edu
Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum
1900 Park St.
Springfield, Ohio 45504
https://go.osu.edu/clarkmgvmeetmeingarden