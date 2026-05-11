Kyle Smith w/Probably Just Paranoid - Backwoods Tour

Kyle Smith’s Backwoods Tour hits Dayton on May 30, bringing a full night of high‑energy reggae‑punk, big hooks, and the signature KSB vibe that always gets the room moving. Hidden Gem is the spot, and it’s shaping up to be one of the standout shows of the run.

Probably Just Paranoid opens the night and sets the vibe up before Kyle and the crew take the stage.

Meet & Greet

6:00–7:00 PM

(Hosted by KSB)

Show

• Doors: 7:00 PM

• PJP: 7:30–8:15 PM

• KSB: 8:30–10:00 PM

Location

Hidden Gem • Dayton, OH

