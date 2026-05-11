© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kyle Smith w/Probably Just Paranoid - Backwoods Tour

Kyle Smith w/Probably Just Paranoid - Backwoods Tour

Kyle Smith’s Backwoods Tour hits Dayton on May 30, bringing a full night of high‑energy reggae‑punk, big hooks, and the signature KSB vibe that always gets the room moving. Hidden Gem is the spot, and it’s shaping up to be one of the standout shows of the run.
Probably Just Paranoid opens the night and sets the vibe up before Kyle and the crew take the stage.
Meet & Greet
6:00–7:00 PM
(Hosted by KSB)
Show
• Doors: 7:00 PM
• PJP: 7:30–8:15 PM
• KSB: 8:30–10:00 PM

Location
Hidden Gem • Dayton, OH

The Hidden Gem Music Club
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets
The Hidden Gem Music Club
507 Miamisburg Centerville Rd
Centerville, Ohio 45459
https://www.hiddengemdayton.com/