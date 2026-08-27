KNOTTS Record Release

w/ Moonbeau, Mic. Carr & Shades, Dyan, Muwosi, Annie D., and DJ James Dapper

Friday, August 28

6:30 doors, 7:15 show

Ages 16+

(Under 16 are allowed w/ a paid ticket and accompanied by a legal guardian.)

PLUS:

Sister show / After party at MOTR Pub, featuring:

Daniel Noel, Crabs Without Legs, Physco

FREE, 10pm

Across the street, 1345 Main

https://knotts.space

Cincinnati based indie art pop project KNOTTS shape shift genres, untie and set free with tender and precise lyricism. The band members consist of vocalist and multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Adalia Powell-Boehne, guitarist Jordan Wilson and drummer Isaiah Cook. KNOTTS possess a truly one-of-a-kind plaintive voice, whose songs are grounded with a strong sense of someone searching for their place in the world, that might sound like faint praise but in a world full of show off vocal hysterics, KNOTTS songs feel intimate and real.

KNOTTS opened for artists like Thundercat, Post Animal, Jackie Venson, Illiterate Light, The Valley Below, Rat Boys, Diane Coffee and Corey Glover (Living Colour).

